Late-night apartment fire in East Windsor leaves one person with burns

Posted 6:25 AM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, December 21, 2019

EAST WINDSOR – An apartment fire late Friday night sent one person to the hospital with burn injuries.

The fire at the Mill Pond Apartments broke out about 10:30 p.m. The Broad Brook Fire Department, the Warehouse Point Fire Department, the South Windsor Rapid Intervention Team and an engine from Enfield all responded.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze on the first floor within 10 minutes. Everyone in the 3-story building was evacuated as all floors were effected by smoke. One occupant was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for burns; no word yet on how severe those burns are.

The Red Cross is assisting in relocation of occupants and East Windsor Police secured the building.

While crews where picking up, a resident had backed into the first due apparatus, narrowly missing firefighters. Police apprehended the driver who was taken into custody for unknown reasons.

