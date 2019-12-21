× Man who confessed to New Haven homicide also registered sex offender

NEW HAVEN — Police received a confession from Robert Parris Jr., 53, in Friday’s fatal shooting on Court Street.

55-year-old Michael Rosario succumbed to injuries after suffering a gunshot wound.

Parris is charged with murder with a bond set at $750,000.

He also had an arrest warrant out in Meriden for violating of a protective order.

FOX61 learned Sunday that Parris is listed on the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry.

He was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Sexual Assault in March of 1986 after an incident involving a 14-year-old girl, against her will.

The female victim lived in the apartment building Parris resided in at the time of his arrest.

New Haven Police will be holding a press conference Monday to provide more information on their shooting investigation.