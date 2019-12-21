× New Haven Police get confession on Friday’s homicide

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police received a confession from Robert Parris Jr., 53, in Friday’s shooting and killing of 55-year-old Michael Rosario.

Rosario succumbed from his injuries due to the gunshot wound on Friday.

Parris is charged with murder with a bond set at $750,000.

Parris also had an arrest warrant out for Violation of a Protective order out of Meriden.

New Haven will be holding a press conference on Monday to give out more information on the case.