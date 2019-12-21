12 Deals of Christmas
New Haven Police investigating homicide on Daggett Street

Posted 1:43 PM, December 21, 2019

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Police were dispatched to Daggett Street in the Hill neighborhood at 10:44am this morning for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, New Haven Police found one person shot with serious injuries.

The surrounding areas were closed off to allow authorities to investigate the scene.

There is no information about any potential suspects in the incident.

New Haven Police recently announced that the victim has died, making the incident a homicide. See their tweet below for ways to contact authorities with any related information.

This is a developing story.

