× Patriots clinch 11th straight AFC East title with win over Bills

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots extend their NFL record with their 11th consecutive AFC East division title.

The Patriots took down the Bills in Foxboro by a score of 24-17.

The Patriots were led by Tom Brady who threw for 271 yards and one touchdown. The TD pass went to Matt LaCosse. Sony Michel tacked on 96 yards on the ground.

The Bills will be the number five seed in the AFC while the Patriots look to lock down a first round bye with a top-two seed in the conference.

The Patriots look to get the bye with a win in the final week of the season when they will host the Miami Dolphins.