× Shelton Fire Department rescues 2 from capsized boat on Housatonic River

SHELTON – Shelton Fire Department responded to the Housatonic River in the area of 36 Fanny Street for reports of a 12-foot motorboat capsized with two victims on board. The call came in at 4:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department saw two adult males clinging on to the side of the boat. Crews put on their cold-water suits and used a row boat to get to the victims, located about 450 feet offshore.

Both victims were safely transported back to the shore where they were then transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of extreme hypothermia.