Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Deep River

DEEP RIVER – Police issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Katherine Konrad Friday afternoon.

Konrad is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds, of Asian race, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information, please call Connecticut State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.