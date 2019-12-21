× Silver Alert resolved for missing New London boy

NEW LONDON – New London Police announced this morning that the Silver Alert for 8-year-old Kendrick Brimage was resolved over night.

Kendrick Brimage was believed to be with his mother, Virginia Quinones. He was last seen wearing a multi-color santa hat, yellow shirt, blue pants, and a blue coat.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.