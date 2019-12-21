Submarine USS Minnesota returns to Connecticut just in time for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON, Conn. – The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returned to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base, New London Friday afternoon.

Dozens of Navy families were there to welcome back the crew members, just days ahead of Christmas. There were plenty of emotional embraces, and gratitude for the sailors' safe return. In one sailor's words, "Amazing. It's wonderful to be home for the holidays, see the family. After a long mission, able to see the family - safe and sound."

Commissioned on Sept. 7, 2013, the Minnesota is the 10th Virginia-class fast attack submarine and the first submarine to bear the name Minnesota. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class fast attack submarines have a crew of approximately 149 made up of 18 officers and 131 enlisted Sailors.