East Windsor family looks to rebuild after fire rips through home just before holidays

EAST WINDSOR— One family is looking to start rebuilding after a fire tore through their home Friday night.

FOX61 spoke with the victim’s cousin, Jennifer Murdza who recounted the moments leading up to her knowledge of the fire. She lives in the same apartment complex as the victim and her family who is not being identified at this time.

“Well we looked out the window because we heard the fire engines and the sirens going off and then you see a fire and smoke. I said to myself, wait a minute my cousin lives over there let me go call her, and she's not answering," Murdza said.

Jennifer Murdza says it was concerning at first learning about the fire that broke out on this home at the Miller Pond apartment complex.

When she went to go check if the fire did impact her cousin, she found her 21-year old cousin frantic and shaken by the experience.

The victim is not being identified at this time but Murdza said she had only one thing on her mind.

"She has kids and did everybody get out -- like they don’t understand everything that is going on, they just want to have a tree, they just want to have a Christmas," Murdza said.

Instead of a tree there are only remnants of the fire.

Inside the home, smoke still lingers in the air, walls stained and one door covered in plastic.

Behind it Murdza says there is nothing but lost memories. "There is nothing left, everything is completely black or burnt there is nothing that is saved not even a soap bottle, it’s all gone."

15 families were affected by the fire, but the cause is still unknown. But for Murdza she says she worries about the victim’s fiancé who suffered burns.

Murdza said he was transported to a different hospital because of his burns. He may need surgery, but the family is waiting to learn more.

Going forward, Murdza says she just wants her cousin to hold on as she tries to rebuild during the holidays.

"It’s just hard like when she walked in you know she fell to the ground crying. To just see everything you worked so hard for just disappear so fast, it’s kinda like she’s just grasping a hold of herself and we want to remind her that we’re here for her to go through it," Murdza said.

The apartment complex hopes to have the family in a new home by Christmas.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover damages.

