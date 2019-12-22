WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. During their meeting, Trump and Erdogan were scheduled to discuss Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defense system as well as the Turkish offensive against the Kurds in Syria. Also in DC today, the first public impeachment hearings took place in the House Intelligence Committee, where Democrats are trying to build a case that President Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rival. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates
As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals are closing ranks further around Trump.
In a letter Sunday to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals say the anti-Trump editorial is a dig at their characters as well as the president’s.
Among the signatories of the letter are George Wood, chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship; Rev. Tim Hill of the Church of God; former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee; and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann.