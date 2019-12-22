× Holidays bring change in hours at Connecticut liquor outlets

HARTFORD — The holidays bring a change in hours for some liquor permit holders in Connecticut.

The Department of Consumer Protection is reminding residents that package stores must be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

State law also requires bars to be closed by 3 a.m. on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Connecticut lawmakers this year passed legislation that modernizes the state’s liquor laws, in hopes of helping the state’s growing craft brewery industry.

One change that has already taken effect allows brewers to sell more beer to customers for consumption off-premises.