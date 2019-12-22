× Man being treated for hypothermia after falling into Lake Mohegan while trying to rescue dog

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield firefighters responded to reports that a man had fallen through the ice at Lake Mohegan Sunday.

Crews arrived withing six minutes and upon their arrival, three good Samaritans had already pulled the victim and his dog from the icy water, but the victim was unable to walk.

Officials began treating the man for severe hypothermia.

Witnesses told officials that the man had ventured approximately 25 feet onto the ice to rescue his dog who had fallen through the ice.

The victim was packaged in a transport basket and taken to a local hospital. The three witnesses were also transported.

The victim’s injuries are currently unknown, but not life threatening, according to officials.

The man’s dog was checked out by Fairfield Animal Control Officers and released it to an acquaintance of the victim.

“Ice less than 4 inches thick can be extremely dangerous,” Incident Commander Assistant Chief Caisse said. “Hypothermia happens very quickly when the body is submerged in icy water, and can render your muscles useless when trying to escape.”

Fairfield Fire officials are reminding people who see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice not to go after it.

You are urged to call 911 and alert local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue on thin ice and prevent tragedy.