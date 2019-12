× Man shot on Main Street in Hartford, police investigating

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Main Street Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 1988 Main Street, according to a HPD tweet.

Officials say the male victim is conscious and alert, with non-life threatening injuries.

Adult male victim shot in area of 1988 Main St. Patrol officers and detectives investigating. Victim conscious and alert; non-life-threatening injury. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/mau7tmZ8v5 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 22, 2019