Memorial service planned at yacht club for shooting victim

WESTERLY — A memorial service is planned for the victim of a housing complex shooting in Rhode Island that injured two others.

The “celebration of life” honoring 47-year-old Julie Cardinal will be held Friday at the Westerly Yacht Club.

The Westerly resident played a key role in pushing the private club to allow women to become full members in 2016.

Her obituary says the wake, funeral and burial will be private.

Cardinal was killed Thursday at Babcock Village in Westerly where she worked.

Another worker and a resident were also seriously injured.

The gunman was a resident of the complex and killed himself after the shooting.

