Mild today, even warmer Monday, quiet & sunny Christmas week

It'll certainly be quiet for the next several days which is nice considering there are a lot of events and holidays on the way! Winter officially begins tonight, Hanukkah starts at sundown Sunday, and of course, Christmas Eve Tuesday leading into Christmas on Wednesday. Luckily it seems the weather will cooperate with everything! So instead of focusing on how to prep for the weather in the coming days (if you're staying around here), you can focus on last minute holiday shopping and all the food you can eat!

In terms of temperatures expect about a ten degree increase today from yesterday. Our high Saturday was right around 30 degrees or so; today we'll get into the 40s and the mild air does stick around right into the middle of the week.

In terms of storms ( remember when I said above it was quiet) well – there are none here locally – which means the chance of a 'white Christmas' are close to zero at this point.

The next chance for rain/snow will be Saturday but we have a while to track that!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunny and milder. Highs: Low 40s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Upper 40s

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny. Highs : low-mid 40s

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s - near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 30s.

