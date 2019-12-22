Police looking for suspect after a truck, $200K in tools was stolen from Wethersfield tree removal business

WETHERSFIELD — Police and a local tree removal business are searching for answers and suspect(s) after a burglary early Friday morning.

“We came into the shop and the stuff was missing and it was like a dream or a horrible nightmare and the truck was gone,” Bruce Graver, owner of Graver Tree Inc said. “How could they take a truck? Okay, you come here and you take some equipment, but a whole truck?”

Police say the the suspect(s) entered the building shortly after 6 a.m. and stole multiple power tools and one of the company vehicles. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment is now gone.

Graver Tree Inc. has been in Wethersfield for decades and never had anything like this happen before.

“It’s a nice spot, we’re close to everybody in Wethersfield, and it’s disheartening to have this happen,” Graver said.

That’s why he thinks whoever did it, has been planning it for some time.

“We have a suspicion that somebody got a key and made a duplicate key to the shop. A while back, maybe this was in the planning stages. We’re trying to figure it out with the help of the Wethersfield Police Department,” he said.

The stolen company vehicle is described as a 2018 Ford F550 color white with Graver Tree lettering on the sides, with Connecticut commercial plates that reads AE49881.

With Christmas just around the corner, employees said it’s a devastating blow to because they need the equipment to do their jobs.

“We all need a job, the men need a job, we have to keep going to get their pay. You can’t say we lost the equipment let’s all go home. We have to keep everyone going, especially at this time of year.,” Graver said. “They’re pretty much devastated. They’re quite upset by it and that’s why I had to tell them we have to get around and say we’re gonna move on,” he said.

The company plans to do exactly that. New equipment has been purchased and an older truck is currently being used to continue working. They say they won’t let a thief or thieves break their spirits.

“You have to continue operations. Similar to the Grinch, he stole Christmas but we have to still go on. The Grinch stole Christmas, but they still sang their song,” said Graver.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Wethersfield Police Detective Bureau at 860-721-2865 or Detective Michael Patkoske at 860-721-2870.

See photos below of the stolen Graver Tree Inc. truck.