12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Real People with Stan Simpson: Jarvis Green shares what he learned with the Patriots, and beyond

Posted 4:48 PM, December 22, 2019, by


Retired New England Patriots football player Jarvis Green, a two-time Super Bowl winner, was visiting Connecticut this week to talk to high school kids about character development, overcoming adversity - and teamwork. He shares his journey with Stan - from the NFL to seafood entrepreneur and community leader.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.