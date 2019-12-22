× Reports say 7 people shot early Sunday in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Police in Baltimore and news reports say seven people suffered gunshot wounds when officers responded to a report of a shooting downtown.

The Baltimore Police Department said on its Facebook page that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:10 a.m. Sunday on Park Avenue. The found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder and hip, and 18 year old with gunshot wounds in both legs, and a 27-year-old man wounded in the arm and a 17-year-old shot in the back and leg.

While still on the scene, officers were advised of a 22 year-old male with a gunshot wound to the finger and a 17 year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm, both victims walked into area hospitals.

The police statement did not indicate whether anyone was taken into custody.

Baltimore is experiencing one of its most violent years on record, with more than 330 homicides so far. That’s up from 309 total in 2018. The city has also seen more than 1,310 commercial robberies and carjackings.