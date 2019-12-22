Red ink returns to the State Budget! State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says the deficit is not very large at this point, but he's keeping a close watch on it, and he explains why revenue has not come in as expected. We also ask about what's happening with efforts to bring down the cost of healthcare, especially with respect to prices for prescription medications.
The Real Story: Comptroller Kevin Lembo on CT’s red ink, and the cost of healthcare
