USDA: Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled

The products weren’t sold in stores, but were delivered to places like schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa — About 16,000 pounds of beef are under recall — and leaders said they were distributed from an Iowa warehouse.

The USDA issued the recall of the ready-to-eat products from AdvancePierre Foods because they may contain small, green plastic.

AdvancePierre Foods said they haven’t received reports of injuries or illnesses.

Local 5 has reached out to Tyson, the parent company of AdvancePierre Foods, to determine where the warehouse in Iowa is located.

