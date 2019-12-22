Wethersfield tree removal business says burglar made off with $200K in tools, truck

WETHERSFIELD–A local tree removal business is left searching for answers after a burglary early Friday morning. Tens of thousands of dollars of equipment were stolen, all loaded into a truck that’s gone too.

“We came into the shop and the stuff was missing and it was like a dream or a horrible nightmare and the truck was gone,” said Bruce Graver, the owner of Graver Tree Inc. “How could they take a truck? Okay, you come here and you take some equipment, but a whole truck?”

Graver Tree Inc. has been in Wethersfield for decades and never had anything like this happen before.

“It’s a nice spot, we’re close to everybody in Wethersfield, and it’s disheartening to have this happen,” said Graver.

That’s why he thinks whoever did it, has been planning it for some time.

“We have a suspicion that somebody got a key and made a duplicate key to the shop. A while back, maybe this was in the planning stages. We’re trying to figure it out with the help of the Wethersfield Police Department,” he said.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s a devastating blow to employees who need the equipment to do their jobs.

” We all need a job, the men need a job, we have to keep going to get their pay. You can’t say we lost the equipment let’s all go home. We have to keep everyone going, especially at this time of year.,” said Graver. “They’re pretty much devastated. They’re quite upset by it and that’s why I had to tell them we have to get around and say we’re gonna move on,” he said.

Moving on is exactly what they’ll do. New equipment has been purchases and an older truck is being used to continue working, not letting the thief or thieves break their spirits.

“You have to continue operations. Similar to the Grinch, he stole Christmas but we have to still go on. The Grinch stole Christmas, but they still sang their song,” said Graver.