20 cars stolen in the state within 24 hours, most with keys left in car

HARTFORD — Hartford Police tweeted out a reminder for drivers to stop leaving their keys in their cars after nearly two dozen of them were stolen in 24 hours.

Police say 20 vehicles were stolen throughout the state in the past 24 hours, Sunday into Monday. They said out of those 20 vehicles, 17 of them were taken with the keys.

“Please, stop leaving your keys in your cars.” the tweet said in an attempt to remind drivers to take their keys with them when leaving their vehicle.

No specific towns were mentioned in the tweet.

In November, State Police said they had arrested a juvenile in connection with multiple car thefts.

Police at the Stafford Resident State Trooper’s Office worked with other State Police troops, Eastern District Major Crimes Squad, and local police departments to investigate these cases.

