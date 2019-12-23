× Ansonia police believe missing 1-year-old is alive

ANSONIA – It’s now been three weeks since in Ansonia mother was found dead and her one-year-old daughter was discovered missing.

On Monday, December 2, Ansonia Police performed two welfare checks at a residence on Myrtle Avenue.

During the second visit, they found 43-year-old Christine Holloway dead and her one-year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales, missing.

The baby’s father, 43-year-old Jose Morales, who remains incarcerated on unrelated weapons charges, is the primary suspect in both the disappearance of the one-year-old at the murder of her mother

“Our hope and our driving force is to find baby Vanessa and bring her home to her family,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police Department.

And, Lynch adds, investigators still believe Vanessa, who has not been seen by family or friends since Friday, November 29, is still alive.

“Based on the information that we’ve gotten and the evidence that we’ve recovered, our working theory is that she is with someone,” Lynch said.

Last week, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward that would be given to anyone, who either has little Vanessa in their possession and turns her in good health or provides information that leads to her safe return.

So has a potential money motivation resulted in greater lead generation?

“I couldn’t say that yes or no it made a difference,” Lynch said. “It’s another factor in trying to get whoever has her to come forward.”

Ansonia Police continue to maintain they are not interested in prosecuting anyone who has baby Vanessa.

Lynch said, “I’ve heard people say ‘oh they don’t mean that.’ No. We genuinely mean it. We don’t want someone who has her afraid to come forward. And, if you are afraid to come forward, go to a local hospital.”

Even since he’s been in jail police say Jose Morales continues to cooperate with them.