× Ariana Grande dropped a live concert album, ‘k bye for now’

The holidays just got a little bit sweeter for Ariana Grande devotees.

The pop titan dropped “k bye for now (swt live),” a live concert album, hours after her Sweetener World Tour concluded in Los Angeles.

The hits are all here, from recent chart-toppers like “7 Rings” and “God Is a Woman” to quintessential Grande gems “Dangerous Woman” and “Love Me Harder.” The 32-track album spans an average night on the Sweetener tour, with some rare guest spots from Nicki Minaj and Big Sean.

It’s a triumphant end to an often-grueling tour, which began in March 2019 and included shows in North America and Europe. The 26-year-old singer has been open about the challenges she’s faced while performing, issuing a letter to fans in July after videos emerged of the singer crying while singing.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I do cry!” she wrote.

Grande rescheduled a few tour dates in May and November after an allergic reaction and sudden illness kept her from performing.

But she made the dates up and did some good in the process. The Grammy nominee partnered with HeadCount on the tour to register young concertgoers to vote.