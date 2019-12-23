12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns

Posted 9:18 AM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21AM, December 23, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Dennis Muilenburg, president and CEO of the Boeing Company, testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee October 30, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on “The Boeing 737 MAX: Examining the Design, Development, and Marketing of the Aircraft.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Author: KING 5 Staff

Dennis Muilenburg resigned as Boeing’s CEO and the Board director, the company announced Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO until current Chairman David Calhoun becomes the permanent CEO on Jan. 13.

Boeing will “operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers,” the company wrote in a press release.

“I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX. I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation,” Calhoun said in a prepared statement.

Additionally, Board member Lawrence Kellner becomes the non-executive chairman of the Board.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.