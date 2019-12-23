× Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns

Author: KING 5 Staff

Dennis Muilenburg resigned as Boeing’s CEO and the Board director, the company announced Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO until current Chairman David Calhoun becomes the permanent CEO on Jan. 13.

Boeing will “operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers,” the company wrote in a press release.

“I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX. I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation,” Calhoun said in a prepared statement.

Additionally, Board member Lawrence Kellner becomes the non-executive chairman of the Board.