Bristol homeless shelter receives donations after being robbed

BRISTOL— Days after a homeless shelter was robbed the community in the area stepped in to help. Brian’s Angel Outreach received more that what they lost through donations.

You can still see the remnants of the robbery where a thief came in the middle of the night over the weekend and broke a now boarded-up window and stole around 40 gift cards.

Patricia Stebbins who is the President and Executive Director of Brian’s Angel, explained, “There was no vandalism done, there were a few specific items taken and I think they came in to get warm because the heat was cranked up… If I felt it was something personal against me I would be a lot more upset, but I think they just want to warm up.”

Although Pat Stebbins said not much damage was done to Brian’s Angel Outreach, those who have utilized services are shaken.

Richard Gullage said, “When I first heard about it I was like shocked, there was no need for it.”

Richard Gullage said Pat and other volunteers are nothing but kind to the community and if only the thief had asked for a helping hand this would’ve been a different story saying the outreach helps all who come through their doors.

“Whether it’s food, clothes, bus passes, whatever she is more than willing to help out,” said Gullage.

But even in the midst of misfortune there’s a christmas miracle.

Community members have already donated replacement gift cards almost tripling the amount that was stolen over the weekend. While FOX61 was talking with the director one Good Samaritan came in and donated $500 worth of gift cards.

Stebbins said, “It’s very, very overwhelming…the community is beyond expectations.”

Pat says this incident was only minor and says she worries about bigger issues.

“I’m worried about the people outside right now, there’s a lot of people outside right now, I had a 61-year-old woman come in last week and she’s a substitute teacher, she’s a professional… She sleeping in her car it’s not right in this country for people to be going homeless and hungry,” said Stebbins.

Police are investigating the incident at the time.

If you have any information about this your asked to call police.

If you are interesting in helping or about Brian’s Angels in general, click here.