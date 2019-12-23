12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Connecticut gets $27M early childhood development grant

Posted 3:01 PM, December 23, 2019, by

HARTFOIRD — Connecticut has been awarded a nearly $27 million federal grant to help further enhance early childhood development programs.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will  help the state Office of Early Childhood design and launch better, more cost-effective systems to support family resilience and early childhood development.

In addition to giving parents a greater voice, it focuses on developing and retaining the early childhood workforce.

Commissioner Beth Bye says Connecticut was positioned to win the grant because her office is a national model integrating programs for young children and families.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.