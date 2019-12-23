× Enfield police officer saves dog trapped on ice

ENFIELD — On December 22, Officer Pinkser responded to home of a calls of a little dog trapped on the ice.

The dog’s owner Margaret called police worried about her little dog Peetie.

Peetie was able to get outside but due to the icy conditions could not return to the house. Margaret was not able to get her dog.

Officer Pinkser had to slide his wa to Peetie, warmed him up in the cruiser and returned him safe and sound to his owner.