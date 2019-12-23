12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Enfield police officer saves dog trapped on ice

Posted 8:25 PM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:28PM, December 23, 2019

Photo Credit: Enfield Police department

ENFIELD — On December 22, Officer Pinkser responded to home of a calls of a little dog trapped on the ice.

The dog’s owner Margaret called police worried about her little dog Peetie.

Photo Credit: Enfield Police department

Peetie was able to get outside but due to the icy conditions could not return to the house. Margaret was not able to get her dog.

Officer Pinkser had to slide his wa to Peetie, warmed him up in the cruiser and returned him safe and sound to his owner.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.