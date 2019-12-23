Holiday traffic ramping up all over Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS —- The Holiday season usually means reuniting with loved ones and many travel both near and far to be able to.

“I’m traveling from West Palm Beach Florida and I’m here to visit my brother and my sister-in-law and my niece and my nephew and my other brother,” Rose Cirafici said.

AAA estimates more than 115 million will travel this holiday season but road, train and by air.

“It is going to be busy hustle and bustle the roads and airports are good to be packed with people,” AAA Director of Travel Sales Suzanne Aresco said.

If you are traveling by road, you want to make sure to plan and prepare to hit traffic if you are traveling during peak hours.

Bradley International Airport officials are expecting more people than usual over the next week or so.

“You know typically we handle about 9,000 passengers per day. In the days leading up to Christmas as well as the days right after the New Year’s holiday period, we are expecting close to 12,000 passengers per day,” Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority Kevin Dillon said.

