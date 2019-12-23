× Legion of Christ finds 33 priests, 71 seminarian sex abusers

The Legion of Christ religious order says an internal investigation has identified 33 priests and 71 seminarians who sexually abused minors over the past eight decades.

The Mexican-based order was one of the fastest growing congregations in the Catholic Church but was discredited after its founder turned out to be a religious fraud, drug addict and pedophile.

A third of the priestly abusers were themselves victims of the late founder, the Rev. Marcial Maciel.

The Legion released the statistics on the same day Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Legion’s biggest defender at the Vatican, Cardinal Angelo Sodano, as dean of the College of Cardinals.