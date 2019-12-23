Man charged with vandalizing war monument in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN --Michael Sharpe was arrested December 19 in connection with the vandalism of the Borinqueneers Monument on Beaver Street that happened in June.

The monument honors the 65th Infantry Regiment who soldiers were primarily Puerto Rican and fought in several notable battles in World I, World War II, and the Korean War.

Police believe that Sharpe did not act alone. The vandals spray painted several parts of the monument, which cost about $3,000 to clean.

Sharpe was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected by police.