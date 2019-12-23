12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Man charged with vandalizing war monument in New Britain

Posted 5:09 PM, December 23, 2019, by

NEW BRITAIN --Michael Sharpe was arrested December 19 in connection with the vandalism of the Borinqueneers Monument on Beaver Street that happened in June.

The monument honors the 65th Infantry Regiment who soldiers were primarily Puerto Rican and fought in several notable battles in World I, World War II, and the Korean War.

Police believe that Sharpe did not act alone. The vandals spray painted several parts of the monument, which cost about $3,000 to clean.

Sharpe was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected by police.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.