Man committed to psychiatric hospital for UHart stabbings

Jake Wascher, 21, San Diego Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department

HARTFORD — A former University of Hartford student who stabbed two other students earlier this year has been ordered committed to the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital for 20 years.

The Hartford Courant reports a state judge in Hartford ordered Jake Wascher confined Monday to Whiting Forensic Hospital for treatment of his mental illness.

Doctors said the 21-year-old San Diego man was in the midst of a psychotic break when he stabbed the two students at the University of Hartford in March while they were making a film for a school project.

Wascher was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October.

