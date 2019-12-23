MLB pitcher Rich Hill and wife arrested at Patriots game

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 8:36 PM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, December 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Rich Hill #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the second inning against the Houston Astros game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday’s New England Patriots game after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers.

Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a “fanny pack.”

The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday.

Foxborough Police said Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after attempting to get into the game several times with the bag, but that she refused to leave.

