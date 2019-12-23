× Office cleaners union announces deal to avert CT, NY strikes

STAMFORD — The union representing more than 3,000 janitors who work in many office buildings in Connecticut and New York say they’ve reached a tentative contract agreement with cleaning contractors, averting a planned strike in the new year.

Many of the workers clean large office buildings in Connecticut’s Fairfield County and the lower Hudson Valley of New York. Members of the 32BJ SEIU bargaining unit reached the four-year deal Monday afternoon.

Union officials say it increases wages, maintains employer-paid benefits, and includes clear language that prohibits sexual harassment, as well as other rule changes. It follows other settlements throughout the East Coast.