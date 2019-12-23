12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Office cleaners union announces deal to avert CT, NY strikes

Posted 9:36 PM, December 23, 2019, by

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

STAMFORD — The union representing more than 3,000 janitors who work in many office buildings in Connecticut and New York say they’ve reached a tentative contract agreement with cleaning contractors, averting a planned strike in the new year.

Many of the workers clean large office buildings in Connecticut’s Fairfield County and the lower Hudson Valley of New York. Members of the 32BJ SEIU bargaining unit reached the four-year deal Monday afternoon.

Union officials say it increases wages, maintains employer-paid benefits, and includes clear language that prohibits sexual harassment, as well as other rule changes. It follows other settlements throughout the East Coast.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.