Police looking to identify suspect wanted for stealing package from Bloomfield porch

BLOOMFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for stealing a package from a homeowner’s front step.

The theft occurred on Saturday at a residence in the center of town on Park Avenue, police said on Facebook.

Home surveillance video obtained by Bloomfield Police shows the suspect arriving to the residence in a vehicle and walking up to the front steps.

He then left in the vehicle and returned on foot a short time later when he took the package.

Bloomfield Police ask if anyone recognizes the individual in the video below, or have any information on this incident to contact Officer O’Bright at (860) 242-5501 ext 5729.