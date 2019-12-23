Quiet holiday week; next chance for rain Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It'll stay quiet for the next several days which is nice, considering there are a lot of events and holidays on the way, and luckily it seems the weather will cooperate with everything! So instead of focusing on how to prep for the weather in the coming days (if you're staying around here), you can focus on last minute holiday shopping and all the food you can eat!

We have warmer temperatures out there for today and into the middle of the week, which means the chances of a 'White Christmas' are close to zero at this point. While some towns still have snow and ice leftover on the ground now, the warmer temperatures will continue to melt a lot of that snow on the ground. For anyone travelling home from Christmas festivities on Thursday or Friday, the weather still looks quiet overall.

The next chance for rain/snow will be Saturday but we have a while to track that!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Upper 40s

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows around 30

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny. Highs : low-mid 40s

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s - near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance showers. High: 40s

