Train derailment in Cincinnati involves about 20 cars going off the tracks

Posted 10:17 AM, December 23, 2019

About 20 train cars were sent off the tracks Sunday morning in Cincinnati.

A CSX train derailed around 5:15 a.m., sending seven to eight cars off the tracks about 10 miles west of downtown along the Ohio River. This caused another 11 to 12 cars from a parked train to leave the tracks also, District Chief Greg Potter told CNN affiliate WLWT-TV.

No injuries were reported.

Cincinnati’s hazmat team responded, but there were no hazards outside the immediate area, the fire department tweeted.

