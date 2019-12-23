× Wild car crash in Ansonia captured by home surveillance camera

ANSONIA- At the corner of Platt and Columbia Streets in Ansonia, a miracle took place at around noon time Monday.

After failing to stop for Derby Police, Eric Ricitelli, the driver of a car zooming the wrong way up Columbia St. in Ansonia nicked a utility pole, got airborne and flipped the car off the house and into the yard at 35-37 Platt St.

“It’s amazing,” said Richard Scarpa, who’s surveillance cameras captured the horrific crash. “The car flipped over you know it’s amazing it didn’t hit the house and then start on fire.”

There were a couple of pedestrians within 50 feet of the careening, crashing car.

“Cameras everywhere is the way to be especially in today’s society,” Scarpa said.

The video clearly showed the driver, the only occupant of the car, walking away from the scene.

“He was found walking on main street one block over and he was taken into custody,” Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police Department, said.

This whole mess started just over a mile away when Derby Police tried to pull him over.

“They ceased their attempt of stop him and he continued on to Ansonia and hit a I believe hit a van at the intersection of Division and Derby Avenue,” Lynch says.

And then continued the wrong way down one way Columbia St. and couldn’t negotiate the turn onto Platt St.

“The street sign at the corner of Columbia and Platt Streets, the street sign for Columbia, was propelled probably 125 feet across the street into the backyard,” said Lynch.

The owner of the house that was struck said his second floor tenant was home when the accident happened. He pointed out the siding damaged by the street sign, which became a projectile.

“I will have an insurance agent look at it and see how much damage there is to the yard and the foundation and the siding, said Paul Kingston.

Ricitelli, who struck a vehicle near the Derby Avenue/Division St intersection, when failing to stop for Derby Police, faces eight charges from Ansonia PD.