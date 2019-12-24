African refugee paying it forward in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON - This Christmas season will be especially memorable for an African refugee, now living in New Haven, who he can’t wait to return home to help those less fortunate than he.

The man about whom we speak works the Madison Beach Hotel and is truly an example of someone paying it forward during this season of giving.

This Christmas is one Joshua Ruzibuka has been waiting nearly seven years for.

“This is a special Christmas really because now I’m a citizen,” said Ruzibuka, a native of war-torn Congo, in East Africa, who now lives with his wife and two young children in New Haven.

He commutes to his job at the Madison Beach Hotel, where he’s blown away by the opportunity to prepare wonderful meals every day.

“Here is the guy that used to beg for food, dug out of garbage cans and now he’s working in this kitchen where he’s surrounded by an abundance of food,” said John Mathers, the General Manager of the Madison Beach Hotel.

Joshua‘s parents and sisters were murdered, when he was five years old, in Congo.

“When I woke up in the morning and then I saw all that happened I started to run away and follow people,” Ruzibuka said.

He lived on his own and in refugee camps for at least 15 years until his application to come to the US was granted at roughly 20 years old in 2013.

“Through all of my life and what I saw and what I was passing through, I keep my dream when I’m going to get a better life I need to help people,” he said.

He helps refugees settle in here in Connecticut, including finding clothing and work. But, next spring, he is going back to Africa for the first time since he left.

“He is trying to raise $6,000 so that he can go fund the school that he started at the refugee camp where there was no school,” said Mathers.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Joshua raise the money, which will also be used to help pay hospital bills of some people in Congo.

Thankful to those, who have already contributed, Joshua Ruzibuka gives thanks to God.

”It’s so amazing,” he says.

“He fell into our laps and we are so fortunate,” Mathers said of Ruzibuka.

Joshua says when he returns to Connecticut from Africa next year one thing he will look forward to most is having the opportunity to vote, now that he is a US citizen.

If you are interested in helping Ruzibuka, click here.