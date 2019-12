× Calf figurine stolen from Southington Town Green

SOUTHINGTON — Police say during the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday, part of the town’s nativity set was stolen.

Police are on the lookout for a calf figurine that was taken from the nativity scene on the Town Green. A suspect has not been identified.

The Town of Southington and the Southington Police Department asks anyone with information on the theft to contact the department on 860-621-0101.