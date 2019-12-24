LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Tacko Fall #55 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics rookie conducts Boston orchestra’s holiday concert
BOSTON — Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall made his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra’s holiday concert.
The 7-foot-6 center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song “Sleigh Ride” at Boston’s Symphony Hall Monday night.
Fall donned a custom-made, size-48 double extra-long tuxedo.
Fall used a baton that was given to him by longtime conductor Keith Lockhart. Lockhart called Fall “the tallest person to ever conduct the Boston Pops” before inviting him to come up on stage.
The audience cheered during the Fall’s performance as he did a spin and wiggled his arms in time with the music.