Extra rail cars added to CTrail Hartford Line for holiday

HARTFORD — After experiencing record-breaking demand over Thanksgiving, the Connecticut Department of Transportation has added extra cars to the CTrail Hartford line for Christmas travelers.

The rail line runs between New Haven and Hartford.

There will be two additional round-trip trains Tuesday, operating five-to-10 minutes behind the scheduled northbound Amtrak trains, and 30-to-40 minutes behind Amtrak’s southbound trains.

The Hartford Line will operate a regular Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

Metro-North’s New Haven Line and Shore Line East commuter lines were operating Tuesday on a modified weekday schedule with extra service.

Passengers are encouraged to check for the latest schedule information online.