Man in serious condition after being shot in Hartford, police investigating

Posted 5:55 PM, December 24, 2019

HARTFORD — Police are investigating in the Northend of the city Tuesday evening following a shooting.

An adult male was shot while in his vehicle in the area of Pembroke Street and Granby Street, according to officials.

Hartford Police said on Twitter the victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

No further details have been released at this time,

This story is developing.

