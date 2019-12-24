Mild, quiet weather for Christmas Eve, Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our stretch of mild and quiet weather sticks around all the way through this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will be in the 40s during the day today with abundant sunshine, and we’ll have mainly clear skies tonight for Santa’s travels. If you’re traveling anywhere these next few days, tranquil weather will persist for much of the area.

While some towns still have snow and ice leftover on the ground now, the warmer temperatures will continue to melt a lot of that snow on the ground. For anyone travelling home from Christmas festivities on Thursday or Friday, the weather still looks quiet overall.

The next chance for rain/snow will be Saturday but we have a while to track that!

FORECAST DETAILS:

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny and mild. Highs: low-mid 40s

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 30s – near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy High: 40s

SUNDAY: Chance rain. High: 40s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli