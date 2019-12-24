× New Haven Police investigate deadly shooting

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Police say 23-year-old Edward Hallet of New Haven was shot on Daggett Street around 10:45 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found him suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting and say detectives have received numerous leads. Police say Criminal Intelligence Unit and Shooting Task Force are employing the strategies of Project Longevity to prevent any retaliation that may come from this homicide.

Chief Reyes commends the tremendous efforts and hard work of the New Haven Police Department as well as the community in addressing the recent violence. “We understand that violence, regardless of measure or extent, can truly impact the sense of safety and security to the publics’ wellbeing.

Our mission is inclusive of providing peace of mind and we are thankful in our efforts to continue building trusting relationships that develop confidence within the community. This has transitioned to revelations of information that aided in the apprehension and arrest of those involved in these crimes.

As the investigations continue into some of these isolated incidents, we have made significant arrests to quell any retaliatory future violence. There will be a strong police presence during the holiday season as well as the remainder of the year to ensure the safety of the community.”