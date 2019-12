× Pedestrian struck by car in New London, severe injuries reported

NEW LONDON — New London Firefighters report that units are responding to the are of Montauk Avenue and Tinker Court for a pedestrian struck.

Police on the scene report severe injuries. Crews have advised Lawrence and Memorial Hospital of a trauma alert.

This is a developing story.

