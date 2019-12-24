Person seriously injured in motorcycle crash in New London

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 12:45 PM, December 24, 2019

NEW LONDON — New London Firefighters say a person was seriously injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident.

Officials initially said units responded to a pedestrian struck. However, the accident involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.

The accident occurred in the area of Montauk Avenue and Tinker Court shortly after 12 p.m., when medical services were initiated on the motorcycle operator, according to New London Police.

Crews advised Lawrence and Memorial Hospital of a trauma alert.

The victim’s identity and condition is unknown at this time.

Police say this investigatio is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is urged to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

