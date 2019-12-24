× Pop culture in 2010s marked gains in diversity, inclusion

In the decade drawing to a close, the conversation about diversity and inclusion moved to the front burner of our popular culture as never before.

One of the most visible changes was in attitudes toward LGBT people, with TV shows like “Pose” and “Transparent,” and even children’s programs introducing gay and lesbian characters.

This was the decade of #OscarsSoWhite, and though progress was seen in racial diversity both in front of and behind the camera, experts say it’s still coming very slowly, and movies lag far behind TV.

The #MeToo era saw gains for women in entertainment, but obstacles remain, particularly in representation of women of color.