Putnam man arrested in connection with sexual assault investigation

PLAINFIELD — David Gilbert Jr. of Putnam, was arrested December 24 in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said that Gilbert,40, had a warrant that stem from multiple incidents between the years 2009 to 2014.

Gilbert was taken to the Plainfield police department and charged two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was released on bail.

Gilbert is scheduled to appear in court January 6.